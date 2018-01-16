DFS shop to close its doors

A Peterhead shop will close its doors for the final time after 20 years in mid-May.

The owners of DFS, Graham and Anne Brownie, have decided not to continue the shop’s lease when it ends in May.

Graham has been in the retail business for 40 years as he opened his first shop in Stonehaven back in 1977, a day he will never forget as it was also the day Elvis Presley died.

The Marischal Street shop opened in 1998 and initially started with a ten-year lease, however the lease was renewed for another ten years in 2008.

Speaking to the Buchanie about the closure, Graham said: “It gives me a lump in my throat, talking to our staff about it hurts me as we get on so well - there’s no boss here.

“It’s been nearly 28 years now that we’ve been competing.

“Today things have changed dramatically, the high street has changed and there are more internet sales and that makes it harder to compete but I like to think that we gave everything a good go.”

Graham added: “ We really appreciate the support from our customers over the years, we have a lot of loyal customers.

“We’ve met a lot of lovely people across the country and at various events, it has been interesting.”

“We’ve really enjoyed Peterhead, the town has been good to us and we’ve supported it back.

“It really is the end of an era.”