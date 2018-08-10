Cruden Bay Police station set to go on the market

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed by the Scottish Police Authority to co-ordinate, manage and deliver the sale of 30 police buildings throughout Scotland.

The 30 properties, the vast majority of which have been empty for some time, were identified following a public consultation exercise by Police Scotland.

The first tranche of 21 of these properties - which includes the former police station at Cruden Bay - will be released to go on the market in August and could be used for a variety of uses, subject to obtaining local authority approval.

The instruction follows a competitive tendering process via the Crown Commercial Service, Estates Professional Services Framework, to which Shepherd was appointed last year.

Sandy Rennie, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, will coordinate the commission on behalf of Shepherd.

He said: “We are delighted to have secured the prestigious commission and very much look forward to working alongside SPA and Police Scotland to help achieve their strategic estate aspirations.

“Shepherd will review and inspect all the buildings, provide a market assessment, formalise a disposal strategy, provide planning advice, market the properties, negotiate any sale and provide general guidance and advice throughout the entire process. We believe our extensive network of offices make us ideally placed to deliver a successful property sales programme.”