Councilor urges caution at Ellon roundabout

An Ellon councillor has issued a plea to drivers ahead of the opening of the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the AWPR.

Councillor Gillian Owen is urging drivers to take care as they approach the end of the dualling at the Ellon roundabout.

She said: "Drivers should take notice that the inside lane at the Ellon roundabout is a left turn only. I am concerned that once cars arrive at the roundabout and have to slow down to join a single carriageway to Peterhead, at peaks times, we could have congestion with drivers attempting to use both lanes to go straight on.

"Two into one doesn’t go!”

Cllr Owen has been attempting to get Aberdeen Roads, the responsible authority, to refresh the line markings at the roundabout particularly the left turn indication to Ellon.

She said: “I note that they seem to have refreshed the stop line at the roundabout but that is all and indeed the response I received implied that there was nothing wrong with the markings, well I wonder when they were last inspected, and I would question the judgement of the person who undertook that inspection.

"I have again asked that they reconsider and take urgent action before there is an incident at the junction. I have forwarded pictures which clearly show they need refreshing.

"I do hope this is not a cost-cutting exercise at the expense of safety.”