Buchan finalists announced for Food & Drink Awards

Five local businesses are celebrating after reaching the finals of the esteemed North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2019.

Farmlay Eggs from Strichen; Brew Toon and Macintosh of Glendaveny, both Peterhead; Rora Dairy, Summerhouse Drinks of Fraserburgh and The Kindness Bakery in New Deer have been shortlisted across 13 categories spanning the breadth of the industry.

The awards, delivered in partnership between Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeenshire Council, are open to all food and drink producers in the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray areas.

Alan Leslie, buying director, ALDI, and head judge , said: “The quality of entries to this year’s North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards was incredibly high, which made the judging process challenging but enjoyable.

"It was great to see the strength and diversity of businesses flourishing across the region and we believe the finalists reflect the very best the North East has to offer. Congratulations again to everyone that entered, it was a pleasure judging these awards and I’d like to wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 21.