Argos Peterhead welcomes EE

Mobile network operator EE has arrived in Peterhead thanks to a new partnership with Argos and Sainsbury's.

Last year EE signed a deal with Sainsbury's to open 100 new "stores within stores" in supermarkets and Argos shops across the UK.

The network giant can now be found at Argos Peterhead and the new store opened to the public today.

Store manager Martine Brownlie said: "It's great that Argos and Sainsbury's decided to invest in both the Peterhead and Fraserburgh stores.

"I'm absolutely delighted, it's great for the team and it has given everyone in the store a boost. We are enjoying the new technology and also able to offer an even better service to our customers."

The revamped store was officially opened this morning and the ribbon was cut by staff member Lorraine Kendall who has worked at the store since it first opened in November 1998.

Commenting on the opening Lorraine said: "It was lovely and it's really good for the store, it shows that the company has invested in the town and adding EE means that there is an extra little store here too."