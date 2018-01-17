Anchor Unit to host recruitment event

The main unit serving oncology and haematology patients throughout the North East of Scotland is holding a recruitment day this weekend.

The event at the Anchor Unit will take place on Ward 310, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, January 20.

A range of NHS Grampian nursing staff will be on hand for a chat with anyone interested in joining the team. There are currently a variety of registered nurse opportunities across the unit, including haematology and oncology day treatments, and inpatient haematology and oncology.

NHS Grampian Senior Nurse Practitioner, Beverley Brown, said: “This really is an exciting time to join an excellent team. Not only is the day-to-day work challenging and varied, but come 2021 we will be moving the unit to the new ANCHOR (Aberdeen North Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Radiotherapy) facility, which is currently under development on the ARI campus.

"I would encourage anyone who is interested in joining the team to come along for a chat about the range of nursing career opportunities available.”

Carolyn Annand, NHS Grampian Nurse Manager, Haematology and Oncology, said: “If you are a registered nurse looking for a change of career direction or to experience nursing within a different speciality then please come along and see for yourself what we have to offer.

"In recent months nurses within the Anchor Unit have successfully progressed within the service giving rise to these vacancy opportunities.

"We take pride in developing and supporting nurses to be the best nurses they can be, delivering excellent care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in the North East of Scotland. Nursing staff are encouraged to participate in relevant professional development to enhance both patient care and experience and if appropriate their own career pathway."