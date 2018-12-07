Aberdeenshire consultation events a success

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has thanked stakeholders and the public who attended the recent consultation events hosted across the north-east.

The four events, one of which was held in Peterhead, were deigned to showcase the company’s proposals for upgrades to the local Transmission infrastructure, including the construction of a new substation at Peterhead.

Looking back at the sessions, which were attended by around 50 members of the local community. Gary Donlin, SSEN’s community liaison manager, said: “As a responsible developer we want to make sure that everyone in the local communities we serve is aware of our plans and is given the chance to share their views with us.

“Events such as these are a key part of our community engagement and I’d like to thank everyone who came along to learn more about our plans for this essential work across the north-east, and let us know what they think.

“We also appreciate that some customers may not have been able to attend and would like to know more about our proposals, and so we have uploaded the exhibition materials to our project website, as well as feedback forms, so they have the opportunity to give us their views.”

For further information on SSEN’s plans for its plans for the Transmission network across the North East, please visit https://www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/north-east-400kv/