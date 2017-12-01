Buchanhaven lights up for Christmas

The inclement weather didn’t deter Buchanhaven School staff as they held this year’s festive switch-on.

The bulk of the event had to be moved inside due to heavy rain and snowfall, and just under £3,000 was raised on the night.

There were some fantastic costumes on the night, including this reindeer one.

Hundreds headed along to the school to enjoy the event, which was solely organised by staff, with the help of their families, allowing pupils and their families to enjoy the evening.

There were four wooden German huts selling festive treats, a chocolate fountain, home bakes, a snow globe, and a performance by the school choir. And the man in red was also on hand - along with his elves - to get the Christmas orders from the children prior to the big day.

A school spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the weather was not on our side. We had a funfair booked and we had to cancel it, but we managed to get outside in a 15-minute dry spell to have the tree lights switched on.

“We also had a snow machine which provided snow at that moment, plus the trees were also lit up. Buchan Community Radio was also on hand during the evening.

The school choir performed in the hall for the large audience.

“The staff organised the event themselves - everything from the snow to the huts were provided.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported us and to the staff and their families for all their help on the night.”