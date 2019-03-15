Buchan woman puts best foot forward for SiMBA

A woman who lost her baby at 15 and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy is now fundraising for the charity that provided much-needed support.

Aimee Mackie, 30, admits she was lost in a fog of despair and pain at the time and it wasn’t until someone arrived with a SiMBA box that she felt able to acknowledge what had happened.

The boxes are organised by a charity formed in 2005, Simpsons Memory Box Appeal, and contain tangible memories that parents can take away. This can include pictures, hand and footprints, teddies, blankets and other precious items to help make such a tragic loss just that tiny bit easier.

Aimee said: “In an attempt to repay the charity for all the amazing support they have given me and my partner Greg, I set up Team Bean, which now has 17 people involved. In October this year we’ll be doing the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

“It was time to have a focus and I so desperately wanted to give something back to SiMBA and help others in my position, their cause is so important.

“Doing the Kiltwalk also meant I could do something for my baby; I was trying to focus my grief because it was overwhelming and all consuming. I needed to find a reason to start moving forward, with some kind of purpose.

“I thought I would get an insight and ask if any of my friends had taken part in a previous Kiltwalk themselves. What could I do to prepare, what could I expect?

When Rebecca offered to keep me company on my walk, one by one friends and family joined and Team Bean was formed.”

After researching a bit about fundraising for SiMBA Aimee called the charity to propose her idea.

As it turned out Team Bean will be the first team to walk for SiMBA in Kiltwalk.

You can support the charity and Team Bean by visiting: www.aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/team-bean