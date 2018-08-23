Buchan volunteers encouraged to attend workshops

Buchan volunteers are being encouraged to attend a number of workshops designed to provide them with new skills and knowledge that will help them in their volunteering roles.

Volunteer Buchan has teamed up with Buchan Development Partnership (BDP), AVA training and Community Planning Partner, to offer active volunteers in the Buchan area, with a range of free courses funded by Awards for All.

The first workshop, entitled management committee skills, will take place at MACBI in Mintlaw on October 11 and spaces are limited to 12.

The management committee skills workshop will run from 10am to 12 noon.

To obtain an application form, please contact Buchan Development Partnership on info@bdp.scot or alternatively telephone 01771 613584.

The group will also be holding an Elementary Food Hygiene course on November 1, also at MACBI.

Diane Tait, BDP development officer added: “We will be running courses up until the end of the year.”