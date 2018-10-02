Buchan station set for FM launch

Peterhead’s Buchan Radio has been given the go ahead from OFCOM to start broadcasting on FM later this year.

The station’s managing director, John Cropley, said he was “delighted” to receive the news as it has always been his dream to bring community radio to the Buchan area.

Those listening will be able to find Buchan Radio on 107.9FM.

New and regular listeners will now be able to tune in to the station while on the move in the car and on smart speaker devices.

The FM launch date and details of programming has still to be confirmed but the station aims to provide the community with features, interviews and news.

John added: “A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes with our team of volunteers and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from both advertisers and local companies.”