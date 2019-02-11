Buchan Radio launches on FM

Peterhead’s feel good station Buchan Radio is now broadcasting live on FM.

The station celebrated the launch on Monday, February 4 with a small gathering at its Broad Street base.

Station managers Ronnie Arthur and Johnny Cropley with Peterhead councillor Stephen Calder

Speaking on the big day station manager Johnny Cropley said the launch was a “dream come true” and added: “We are finally live, it has been a long time coming.

“It has taken a lot of hard work but it was easier once Ronnie came along.”

He added: “I am thankful for all the support from everyone that has been involved since the start.”

Fellow station manager Ronnie Arthur added: “We would like to say a big thanks to those who helped with our installation; Martin, Darren and Andrew, and also MB Plant.

Johnny Cropley cuts the celebratory cake at Buchan Radio

“We would also like to thank our listeners and the whole community for their support.

“We have lots of surprises in store and we are excited to get going.”

Peterhead councillor Stephen Calder commented: “It’s a proud day for Peterhead, it’s a fantastic day for John, Ronnie and the rest of the team, and I wish them all the best for the future.”