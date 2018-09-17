Buchan MP supports ‘Back British Farming’ day

David Duguid MP attended an NFU and NFU Scotland event to celebrate ‘Back British Farming’ day last week.

NFU Scotland joined colleagues from across the UK in Westminster to highlight the key role that Scotland’s farmers, crofters and growers play in making Scotland a land of food and drink.

The event followed closely after an announcement that NFU Scotland is willing to support and work with the Prime Minister’s Chequers plan for leaving the EU.

Mr Duguid said: “NFU Scotland’s wish is for all political parties, governments and devolved assemblies to put our ‘shoulder to the wheel’ to get the best possible Brexit outcome for British agriculture and our food and drink sectors.

“Scotland is a huge exporter of food and drink, with approximately £6billion being added to the economy from these industries in the last year alone. Exports are at an all-time high with the EU buying more than 40% of our produce.

“However, we also have a huge opportunity to strike trade agreements around the world. Figures show that 90% of economic growth in the next ten years is predicted by the IMF to be in countries outside the EU.

“China in particular have recently announced lifting the decades long ban of British Beef and have also agreed, in a recent visit by Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox, that they will import British seed potatoes, 70% of which are grown in Scotland.”