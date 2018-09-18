Buchan flood warning schemes to be introduced

Flood warning schemes are to be introduced around the Buchan coastline in the face of climate change.

Flood-prone communities are now being projected to place over 169,000 homes and businesses at risk of flooding by 2080.

The new warning areas for Orkney and the North-east coast represents a significant investment

New schemes in the North-east will be introduced to cover the areas from Inverallochy to St Combs, St Fergus Gas Terminal, Peterhead to Boddam, Port Errol to Newburgh, Aberdeen Coastal and Stonehaven.

Estimated to cost the Scottish economy £53 million annually from coastal flood damage, national resilience against the impact of flood events has been significantly enhanced with the addition of new coastal flood warning schemes, covering 19 priority areas across the Orkney Islands, Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The new flood warning areas will extend the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (SEPA) Floodline service to include almost the whole of the east coast of Scotland.

It includes an additional 2,589 properties and provide accurate, advanced warning to prepare communities against the impact of coastal flood events.

As Scotland’s national authority for flood forecasting and warning, SEPA operates a 24-hour flood forecasting and warning service to inform first responders, local authorities and emergency services of emerging flood events and the potential impact on local communities and critical infrastructure.

Operating 365 days a year, over 300 flood alerts and 400 flood warnings are issued annually via Floodline directly to 26,944 customers nationwide, with many thousands more accessing them online.

The new warning areas for Orkney and the North-east coast represents a significant investment and enhancement of Scotland’s overall resilience to the impact of climate change and extreme weather.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Scotland’s climate is changing, and this means extreme weather events, including floods, are expected to occur more frequently in the years ahead. The Scottish Government realises that it’s vital that we work alongside partners like SEPA and local authorities, to do everything in our powers to improve resilience against issues like flooding, in some of our most vulnerable communities.”

Vincent Fitzsimons, Head of Hydrology and Flooding Services at SEPA, added: "Scotland needs to be prepared more powerfully for weather extremes and rising sea levels, which as we know, is only ever-increasing as a result of climate change.

“As sea levels rise all around the UK coastline, it brings with it the risk of coastal erosion and more frequent flooding for Scotland’s exposed coastal communities."