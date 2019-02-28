Buchan coastline inspires author

A North-east writer has published her first novel, set along the Buchan and Aberdeen coastlines.

Slains Castle, the Bullers of Buchan and Cruden Bay all play a dramatic role in the atmospheric new novel by Aberdeen writer, Judy Mackie.

Her new book ‘And I Am You’ is a dark contemporary thriller, described by one reviewer as “Buchan Noir at its best”.

It features three main characters who secretly embark on a pioneering experiment with incredible implications.

Judy, a former journalist and business writer, and until recently, editor of Leopard magazine, is passionate about the wild seascape of her home territory and says her debut novel has presented an ideal opportunity to highlight the North-east coastline’s rich history, heritage and environment in a modern work of fiction.

“Needless to say, I’ve been heavily influenced by Bram Stoker, who created such a marvellous sense of place in the novels he wrote about his beloved adopted Buchan coast,” says Judy.

“The action in my novel begins and ends in a fictitious mansion, near the Bullers, which present one of the most dramatic backdrops imaginable.

“As well as aiming to tell a thrilling tale, I also hope to inspire readers unfamiliar with the area to visit and experience its majesty for themselves.”

The book focuses on Scottish academic Layla Sutherland who, having been deserted by her husband and with her career in the doldrums, longs to escape her dull existence.

Half a world away, Australian journalist Stevie Nightingale is desperate to shed her identity.

The two meet Professor James Blunstone and the outcome is chilling.

The book is available online at Amazon.co.uk.