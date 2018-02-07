Buchan Choir in need of help

The Buchan Choir’s Easter Concert could be cancelled if it cannot find new members.

Choir director, Linda Beverley, explained: “Our plea is two-fold.

“We urgently need a rehearsal pianist for the next four Fridays and more choir members, otherwise our Easter Concert may not happen.”

Their pianist, Joanna Coull from Peterhead, will be busy welcoming her baby early and the choir needs a willing musician to fill her place at rehearsals.

The rehearsals will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Newlands Road, Mintlaw, on February 16 and March 2, 9 and 16 at 7pm.

The choir aims to raise money and awareness for the mental health charity, ‘Reach Across’ and would like more singers to come join them for their Easter Concert in Mintlaw the week before Good Friday, on Friday, March 23 at 7pm.

If you can help by singing or by playing for the choir, please email Linda Beverley at lannebeverley@gmail.com.