Buchan charity in plea for funding

A BUCHAN charity that has helped hundreds of groups raise thousands of pounds for their project and assisted in delivering them is appealing for help.

Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) is currently based in an Aberdeenshire Council building in Maud. The building is on the list of council assets for disposal and although there is no immediate threat, the group have found new premises in Aden Country Park.

The charity group plans to move into Grieves House situated in the courtyard in Aden however it is appealing for financial assistance to carry out work as the building needs to be adapted from domestic use to an effective office space.

Plans for the building also include incorporating a meeting room for community use and a hot desk facility for other organisations to use.

Diane Tait, development officer at BDP explained: “We have been offered permanent accommodation in the Grieve’s House within Aden Country Park.

“This will be an ideal base for us, as it is centrally located within Buchan. However, the building is in need of considerable alterations to make it “fit for purpose”.

“This includes a new heating system, and the plumbing and joinery work needed to make it accessible for all.

“As a charity we don’t have large financial reserves, so we are appealing for contributions towards the costs of refurbishments. Any donation would be much appreciated.”

Charlie Scott, chair of BDP Support Group added: “If you are a group that has benefitted from support from BDP, this could be an opportunity for you to thank them in some small way and help ensure that it can provide support and advice to groups in the future.”

For more information about the work carried out by BDP, or if you would like to make a donation, please email info@bdp.scot or telephone 01771 613584.