Bubbles and nibbles at gift shop

Crafters, traders and customers at a Peterhead craft shop were treated to a bubbles and nibbles event recently.

A special open night was held at Camallan Gifts on Berryden Road on Thursday, May 3, giving around 25 local crafters and traders the chance to show off their goods while meeting with potential customers.

There was plenty of crafts on display for the visitors to browse

Shop owner Brenda Campbell said: “It was a really good night, there was a good number of sales, great banter and it turned into a great social event.

“On the night a total of £100 was raised and that will be donated to the Peterhead Recovery Group.”

Brenda added: “We will definitely repeat the event, hopefully around October in time for Christmas.

“It’s good that our customers can come along and have the chance to meet the traders.”