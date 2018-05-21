Brucklay dig help required

A local archaeologist is seeking the help of the community to identify a Buchan site.

Alison Cameron of Cameron Archaeology Ltd has uncovered at least 25 concrete hut bases and two larger buildings possibly left from a military camp on the Brucklay Estate near Maud.

Finds such as a NAAFI plate suggest a military use as well as ammunition and telecommunications paraphernalia. Alison told us: “There is a story about Polish soldiers billeted at Brucklay Castle guarding the prisoners suggesting a later PoW use. We knew the hut bases were there, but we found quite a lot of finds associated with the camp.

“It would be great if any of your readers might have any pictures of the camp when the huts were still there.”

Anyone with any photographs or information on the site can contact Alison via email at cameronarch@btinternet.com