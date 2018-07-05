Broch players to strike a pose at Bridal Bash

The largest wedding and gift exhibition in the north east, the Big Buchan Bridal Bash, will return to Fraserburgh later this year.

Players from Fraserburgh FC will help to kick off the event by taking part in a Fashion Show.

Local wedding experts, Blush Bridal, will be at the show and recently put some of the players through their paces at Bellslea.

Behind the camera capturing star formation of the players were Scott and Jenna Buchan of Buchan Photography.

In the Fashion Show, Broch players will be kitted out in the finest kilts from Gavin Kilt Hire in Fraserburgh and Haddo Highland Wear in Tarves.

Show manager, Carolyn Maniukiewicz of Ideas in Partnership Lid, said: “With World Cup fever at a high we thought we would involve the footballers and we hope that all their supporters will turn out to cheer them on.

“We are proud to provide a platform for several local and family businesses to showcase the North East of Scotland at its best as well as featuring the main event venues and wedding businesses from the north east.”

The Big Buchan Bridal Bash will be held at the North East Scotland College (NESCOL) – Fraserburgh Campus on Sunday, September 23.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm and will feature around 80 exhibitors across all sectors of the wedding industry.

There will be a dedicated ‘man’s zone’ featuring craft beer and gin along with live entertainment.

There will be other demonstrations and a pictorial display featuring royal weddings throughout the century.

For more information about the event or to book tickets visit www.ideasinpartnership.co.uk or contact clare@ideasinpartnership.co.uk .

More details and updates can also be found at the Big Buchan Bridal Bash Facebook page.