Brexit Minister visits Peterhead

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid joined UK Brexit Minister Robin Walker for a tour around Peterhead fish market today to discuss ongoing efforts to agree a deal for leaving the EU.

Mr Walker, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Existing the European Union (DEXEU), talked to catching and processing sector representatives during his visit to the north-east.

The Worcester MP was joined by Peterhead Port Authority management as well as Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong and Scottish Seafood Association business manager Jimmy Buchan for the early morning tour of the new market, where 8,000 boxes were landed.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid said: “It was great to welcome another UK minister to Peterhead to see hear from skippers and fish merchants at the coal face of the industry.

“I think it again shows the commitment this Conservative government has to listening to and engaging with the industry as we prepare to leave the EU.

“We also had a good round table session afterwards with representatives from the catching and processing sectors.

“I think the message that came across loud and clear is that we need to be ambitious with our vision for the future of the industry.

“It is not enough to just say we want access to more fishing opportunities – the industry must work closely with both the UK and Scottish governments to ensure future success.

“Access to labour was also raised as an issue that needs to be addressed, and I think the minister understood and recognised that those are legitimate concerns.”