Brew Toon aiming for award success

A Peterhead microbrewery is in the running for three accolades at the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards tonight.

The awards, delivered in partnership between Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeenshire Council, have been running for more than 25 years and are open to all food and drink producers in the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray areas.

Brew Toon has been named as a finalist in the Best Brewed Product, Best Young Business, and Innovation categories.

The Best Brewed Product category will see its Jail Ale (Riot Red Ale), M’ango Unchained (Mango IPA) and Ship Launch (Brut IPA) beers battle against other brewers from across the north east.

Brew Toon's Dark Nite, Scotland’s first ever bottled Nitro-Beer, will face tough competition in the Innovation category.

Speaking to the Buchanie ahead of the award ceremony at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen Brew Toon General Manager, Cameron Bowden, said: "We’re thrilled to have been nominated for three awards in this year's Opportunity North East Food & Drink awards.

"The team have worked incredibly hard over the past year and to come away with an award would be a fantastic achievement for a brewery that is still only in our second year of business.”

The judging panel for this year’s awards included Alan Leslie, Buying Director at Aldi; Nikki Castley, Head of Buying at The Cress Co; Seumas Campbell, Customer Service Director at Serco NorthLink Ferries; and Lauren Henderson, Director of Lomond Fine Foods.

Head judge Alan Leslie said: “The quality of entries to this year’s North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards was incredibly high, which made the judging process challenging but enjoyable.

"It was great to see the strength and diversity of businesses flourishing across the region and we believe the finalists reflect the very best the North East has to offer.

"Congratulations again to everyone that entered, it was a pleasure judging these awards and I’d like to wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”