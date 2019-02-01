Brave Community Woodland set to open

The first step on the journey to reopen a the popular area previously known as Buchan Meadows was taken last week.

Directors Lewis Swales and Dianne Beagrie formally signed a lease with Score to take over the area which will now be known as The Brave Community Woodland.

The venture will see the area being opened to the public in late February with the aim of developing the woodland walks and a dog exercise area.

And the directors say that this is just the beginning with plans for the area to serve as a base for the operation of The Brave Outdoors nature and bushcraft activitives.

Commenting on the project, Lewis told the Buchanie: “Our plan is to develop the woodland so that it is open to the public and everyone can gain the benefits of being outdoors in a wild environment.”

Score Group says it is delighted to have signed an agreement with Brave Outdoors limited.

A spokesman said: “We welcome this entity as the new gatekeepers of Buchan Meadows. We look forward to seeing this facility opened up for public access, we would like to thank Lewis Swales and Dianne Beagrie for their commitment to the project.”

Lewis added: “Lots of exciting plans are being made and we will keep the community informed.”

Meanwhile, any members of the community who would like to volunteer to help bring the area back for use should contact the group via Facebook page.

The woodland is located on the outskirts of Peterhead and covers a 43-acre site. It was particularly popular with dog walkers and local groups prior to its closure in 2017.