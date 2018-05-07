Boogie event at Balmoor hailed a success

Organisers of the first ever Boogie in the Bar in Peterhead have hailed the event as a great success.

The Boogie was held at Peterhead Football Club on Thursday, May 3.

DJ Scott Wood provided the entertainment.

Groups that attended included Wyndwell, Kirkburn Court, Strawberry Bank, Kingscliff Day Care and Grangepark.

The dementia-friendly event is free and gives those attending the chance to eat, dance and make new friends.

Soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee will be served.

Going forward, the community-orientated event will be held on the first Thursday of the month at Balmoor.

Future Boogie in the Bar events have been scheduled for June 7, July 5 and August 2.

They will run from 1pm to 3.30pm.