Boogie event at Balmoor

A free dementia-friendly event for vulernable people in the Buchan community is set to take place at Peterhead Football Club next month.

The event, called Boogie in the Bar, will be held on Thursday, May 3 from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Organisers hope to run the community-orientated event on a monthly basis.

The social event will give those attending the chance to eat, dance and make new friends.

Soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee will be served.

Transport for those who require it may be provided.

Similar Boogie in the Bar events are held in Aberdeen and across Aberdeenshire but this is the first time the idea has been brought to Peterhead.

Full details are still to be confirmed so make sure you check future editions of the Buchanie for updates.