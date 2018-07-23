Blue Toon in the pink for gala

Aberdeenshire Council teams have linked up with the local community to ensure Peterhead is looking its best for the town’s Scottish Week celebrations.

Every year the Blue Toon welcomes thousands of folk to a range of events right across the port, showcasing its community spirit and what it has to offer.

The council’s landscape services, waste collection and street cleansing teams have been getting into the spirit of things to make sure the town is looking its best.

Extra cleaning of benches and pavements has taken place while public bins in the town are being emptied daily and additional litter pickers have been issued to community volunteers.

Chair of the council’s Buchan Area Committee, Norman Smith, said: “The community is extremely proud of its town and is excited to showcase it in Scottish Week.

“I am glad the council can contribute to the town looking its best for this important event, during the week of events and into the future.”

Vice-chair, and local councillor Dianne Beagrie, added: “Scottish Week is always a highlight of Peterhead’s calendar and is a fantastic way to showcase the community spirit and environment we have here while having great fun.

“We regularly welcome visitors from across Scotland and beyond, so the town always wants to look its best and it’s great to see areas where the council is getting involved with local people to make this happen.”

Demonstrating the motivation of the local community, Peterhead Litter Group picks litter daily, as well as organising weekend community litter picks attracting as many as 80 volunteers.

The council supplies litter pickers and bags for these events, removing what’s collected including larger items.

One community litter pick organised at Sandford Bay in May collected a grand total of 1.86 tonnes of litter from the coastline. The landscape services team works closely with the Town Centre Improvement Group, co-ordinated by the community council.

The team supplied plants to the group to help brighten up the Landale Gardens area, while B&Q contributed bedding plants.

The improvement group prepared the beds, tubs, planted the plants supplied for the gardens and town centre, and will weed and water them over the summer. Plants for next year will be ordered in September.

The landscape services team is also working with leisure colleagues and the rugby club to improve the quality of the ground at Catto Park and has also come to an arrangement with the town’s caravan site which will see it remove litter daily from the surrounding area.

Peterhead South & Cruden SNP councillor Stephen Smith said: “This is an excellent example of civic pride and the community working together with the council to achieve this outcome and I congratulate the volunteers and council staff on their efforts.

“In particular, the display of colour in Drummers Corner this year from the beautiful flowers tended to by volunteers have made a huge difference there.

“With Scottish Week now well and truly underway, the combination of good weather and a colourful and tidy town should make for a successful week.”