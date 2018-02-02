Blue Toon club celebrates the Bard

The 192nd dinner of Peterhead Burns Club was held at the town’s Palace Hotel on Friday, January 28.

The event was celebrated by nearly 300 members and guests who gathered to celebrate with ‘sangs and clatter’ in a most joyful and successful evening.

The top table speakers and guests

Jim Murray orchestrated the evening as Croupier, directing the proceedings with great flare and panache.

After being piped in by piper Sinclar Lamb, Bob Forman expertly eviscerated the haggis with great passion and finesse. Following an excellent Burns’ Dinner served by the hotel staff, Fraternal Greetings from sister clubs were read by the club’s Honorary Secretary, Andrew Bruce.

Making his second appearance as Peterhead club president was Alistair Robertson, a former solicitor who delivered a most entertaining and knowlegeable Immortal Memory. Bill Webseter toasted the guests followed by a toast to ‘Puir Auld Scotland’ which was delivered by another former president, Dr Ian Duncan of Dundee.

Sandy Stewart recited ‘To a Louse’ and Paul Anderson delivered that old Burns favourite ‘Tam O’Shanter’.

The company was entertained by Burns songs from the Rev. Bob Fowlie of Longside accompanied on piano by Gordon Hay. Musical entertainment was in the capable hands of renowned fiddlers Paul and David Anderson.

A great night was had by all.