Blue Light Festival fun

This year’s Blue Light Festival will take place in Fraserburgh on Sunday, May 13.

The event will be held in the town’s leisure centre from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Taking part this year will be representaties from Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Army Cadets, RNLI and the Coastguard.

Those going along will get the chance to get up close to the emergency services, their vehicles and their dedicated crews.

As well as this there will be many stalls inside the centre, allowing you to browse through a wide selection of goods.

There will also be plenty of activities to keep you busy outside too.

The event is free and is suitable for all the family, with plenty of parking at the leisure centre site.

It is hoped the sun will shine for a great day out.