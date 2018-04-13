Blood donors to be honoured at award ceremony

Over 150 blood donors and guests will gather at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom to be honoured by The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service on Tuesday (April 17).

The Donor Award Ceremony is an annual celebratory event to reward and thank Scotland’s most committed blood donors.

Donors will be presented with uniquely crafted commemorative awards to mark 50, 75,100, 125, 150, 200, 250 and 300 donations. Every blood donor who has reached one of these landmark donations during the past year is invited to attend the ceremony, which is hosted by The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service in partnership with the Scottish Blood Donor Association and Aberdeen City Council.

Deborah McNaughton, Head of Donor Services (North), said: “The Donor Awards Ceremony is a special event to recognise the invaluable contribution blood donors have made to Scottish healthcare.

"This year we celebrate the efforts of 160 dedicated individuals who will be collecting awards. This equates to an incredible 23,247 donations between them to date.

"Many donors will have taken years, perhaps decades to achieve this, and it’s our honour to present them with their awards as a token of our appreciation for all they have given to Scottish Healthcare.

“The commitment shown from the donors in the North of Scotland is amazing; we visit many communities across the region and see so many familiar faces each time we return. When you think of the countless lives they will have helped change, it makes you realise just what an honour it is to present them with their awards.”

To register as a blood donor or to find out where your nearest donation session is, call 0345 90 90 999 or visit www.scotblood.co.uk.