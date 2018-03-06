BID manager Ken resigns

The manager of Rediscover Peterhead, brought in to help boost the town centre, has resigned from the post after just one month.

Ken Duncan had been appointed to oversee the running of the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) in January but handed in his notice last week citing ‘personal reasons’ for his departure.

Chairman of Rediscover Peterhead, John Pascoe, confirmed that Mr Duncan had resigned from the post on Tuesday.

Mr Pascoe said: “Our BID manager has recently resigned for personal reasons and we would like to thank him for the work he has done so far.

“However, the board can confirm that they have identified a suitable replacement whom will take up the role shortly, allowing the BID to move to the next phase in its first year in business.

“In addition to this, the new BID manager will be in place to assist with rolling out new initiatives and projects with the ultimate objective of improving the footfall and making Peterhead town centre a better place for people to visit.”

He described Mr Duncan’s resignation as a “surprise and a bit of a blow” to the BID initiative, but they had taken steps to appoint a new manager.

Mr Duncan, a former Buchanie editor, previously headed development trusts in both Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The BID is funded by an annual levy, paid by the businesses lying within a designated area – in this case some 225 firms within the town centre.

Around £110,000 will be generated in each of the five years of the business plan to fund projects.