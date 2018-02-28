‘Beast’ sweeps into North-east

Heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures are affecting much of Aberdeenshire with the arrival of the so-called Beast from the East weather system.

The region is covered by an amber warning, which is in force from 6am on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday, and people were being urged to avoid travel.

This lorry jacknifed on the A90 near Stonehaven

Scores of schools were closed as the conditions deteriorated with frequent snow showers making road conditions hazardous.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of Police Scotland’s road policing, said: “Please do not become complacent, regardless of where your journey commences in Scotland as the conditions may worsen as we go through the next few days and people are likely to face high levels of disruption on road journeys.

“This comes with a high likelihood of the conditions being extremely poor. If you are travelling on the roads, drive with care and to the prevailing conditions - you may drive into sudden blizzard conditions which are particularly hazardous.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “We’re going to see some extremely challenging conditions over the next few days, so I’d urge people follow police advice and to avoid travel in the areas affected by the amber snow warnings.”