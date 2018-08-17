Be in safe hands by signing up for child protection sports workshop

Aberdeenshire Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Service will be providing a workshop giving access to support on child protection policies.

In Safe Hands 1 is a workshop supporting clubs to put child protection policies into practice and is essential for those acting as clubs’ child protection officers but is also relevant for those managing or organising the club.

The first session, which starst at 6:30pm and will last three hours, will take place at: Peterhead Football Club on Tuesday, August 28.

It costs £10 per person which is payable on the night. Cheques should be made payable to Aberdeenshire Council.

An additional In Safe Hands 2 workshop is likely to be run in October. Further details will be provided at the In Safe Hands 1 workshop. Attendance at In Safe Hands 1 is a requirement for attending In Safe Hands 2.

For more information or to request an application form please email activecommunities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or fraser.govan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.