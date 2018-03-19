Battle of the ports at awards

Peterhead and Fraserburgh will vie for the Port of the Year accolade at this year’s Fishing News Awards.

The two North-east ports will battle it out against Bridlington, Brixham and Cullivoe for the prestigious title.

The UK’s only fishing industry awards programme revealed its eagerly anticipated shortlist last week, with Scottish fishermen and businesses securing by far the most shortlistings - a whopping 33 across nearly every category.

Fishermen, fish restaurants, retailers and processors, as well as the ports, are set to be honoured at the event.

A new port record catch of £195m was achieved by Peterhead Port in 2017, while at the same time work on the £51m North Harbour development, which by doubling the depth of water gives all classes of whitefish boats 24/7 access to a new landing hub, continues to progress well.

Meanwhile, home to a diverse fleet of demersal, pelagic and shellfish vessels, including inshore creel boats and modern twin-rig prawn trawlers, Fraserburgh established a new port value record of £46.5m last year.

In addition to two refrigerated fishmarkets, the port’s £64m dry dock and six-berth ship hoist refit area attracts vessels from all parts of the UK.

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges drawn from the fishing industry and will be announced at the awards event, to be held in Aberdeen on May 24.