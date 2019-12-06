Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP gives a welcome for women in farming

North East region MSP Peter Chapman has welcomed the outcome of a report into boosting the visibility of women in farming.

The women in agriculture taskforce was set up and co-chaired by Joyce Campbell in 2017 and has now delivered its final report to the Scottish Parliament.

At Holyrood, Scottish Conservative rural spokesman Mr Chapman paid tribute to Ms Campbell’s commitment to increasing fairness in the workplace. And he welcomed the report’s recommendation to increase participation in skills development – rather than attempt to introduce a quota to enforce equality.

A training programme entitled “be your best self” will be open to all women in agriculture to help them build confidence and make connections. This will be in tandem with an agriculture equality charter.

Mr Chapman attended the launch of the strategy document at Ingliston. He said: “I was able to speak to many of the women who did the hard work of making that task force a success.

“Many of them have already made their mark in the industry. We need more of them.

“There is a great and pressing need to change the culture in farming circles and to recognise better, and harness, the huge benefits that women can bring to our industry. However, we all know that changing cultures takes a long time.

“I am pleased that the task force has rejected the idea of quotas for women in leadership positions in our industry.”