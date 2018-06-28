Ball fundraiser for charity

A charity ball has been organised to take place in Boddam next weekend to raise money for two charities.

J-Jay’s One Ball Ball will be held at the Buchan Braes Hotel on Saturday, July 7, at 7pm.

Local man J-Jay Stephen was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January this year and has had to undergo surgery and chemotherapy treatment.

Luckily the treatment has gone well and J-Jay is now making a full recovery.

J-Jay and his family decided to organise the ball event in aid of Friends of Anchor and Clic Sargent as they have provided them with support during his treatment.

Friends of Anchor have helped fund the cancer ward in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which provides chemotherapy treatment, nurses and support for all those affected and their families.

J-Jay’s One Ball Ball will feature live music by The Colours, a disco by DJ Dav, raffles and a photo booth.

There will also be a special appearance from Northsound 1 DJs Jeff and Lauren who will play Win it Minute.

The event is suitable for over 18s only and ball gowns are not required.

Tickets to the event are £20 and are available by calling Jacqui on 07834 484438, or visit Arnold Clark in Peterhead.

Donations, raffle prizes and other support would be very much appreciated.

For more information please see the ‘J-Jay’s One Ball Ball’ Facebook page.