Back to School event at PFC

A new venture for parents with children at school, is set to take place in Peterhead later this year.



The special ‘Back to School’ event is the brainchild of Blue Toon woman Sharon Brown, and will offer parents the chance to buy good quality, nearly new school uniform prior to the new school term in August.

Sharon told the Buchanie: “Last year my son’s uniform was in good condition so I put it on Facebook, free to whomever wanted it.

“I got loads of messaages so that got me thinking that perhaps there was a need for such an event.

“Fraserburgh do something like this every year so I spoke with a few of my friends and we thought we would give it a go.”

Uniforms needed include sweatshirts, t-shirts, skirts, trousers, footwear, gym kits, jackets/fleeces, school bags, pencil cases, packed lunch boxes and academic books.

The event will be held at Peterhead Football Club on July 29 from 11am to 4pm.

Those who have an old uniform, which is in good condition, are asked to drop it off at your chosen/childs/zoned school from July 2 to 6.

If needed, donations can also be dropped off to Clerkhill School between July 9 and 13.

