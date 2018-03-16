Awards feature familiar faces from ports

Some familiar names from the Peterhead fishing industry have made the shortlist in a number of categories at this year’s Fishing News Awards.

Peter Bruce, skipper of the Budding Rose, has been nominated for Demersal Fisherman of the Year.

Peter’s experience is respected, as are his ongoing efforts to improve gear selectivity. His passion for the industry is notable as is his use of social media to promote the industry and its issues.

Lunar Fishing Company will battle it out for Fish Processor of the Year against rivals from Grimsby and Brixham.

The company’s processing facilities comprise up-to-date pelagic filleting lines for machine-processed herring and makerel, skilled teams in hand-filleting factories and automated packing lines and freezing facilities.

Young Peterhead skipper Philip Reid has been notminated in the Technical Innovation of theYear category for his selective net grid.

The completey new design of flexible inclined panel, developed by Philip over a considerable period of time of fully-documented experimentation, is now proving to be very effective at separating nephrops from fish, and releasing all undersized fish.

A host of vessels will compete in the New Boat of the Year category including the Pathway (PD 165).

The 78.75m pelagic vessel is rigged for both purse-seining and midwater trawling. Two separate pumping systems enable catches of trawled fish to be taken aboard aft at the port quarter, and pursed fish amidships on the starboard side.

Haydn McLeod, a crewman on the Forever Faithful, is nominated in the Young Fisherman of the Year category.

Hayden successfully undertook the Class 2 Deck CoC when he was approached by Andrew West, skipper/owner of the Forever Faithful and offered a trial position as relief skipper. Mr West is delighted with Haydn and the leadership qualities he shows.

Nominated for Lifetime Achievement Award is John W. Buchan of Peterhead.

He started his career in 1972 on board the Fairweather IV with his father. He has now passed the skipper’s mantle to his son John Alexander Buchan.

To vote for a category go to www.fishingnews.co.uk