Award success for Peterhead photographer

A Peterhead-based photographer is celebrating after winning multiple accolades at a national award ceremony.

Georgia Lemon attended the Master Photographers Association Scottish Region awards earlier this year and was delighted that five out of six of her entries received a Merit Award.

She also received two Awards Of Excellence in the Categories of Baby Portraits and Most Promising Photographer.

The awards event was held at the Grangemouth Manor Hotel on Tuesday, March 26.

The ceremony was attended by over 80 photographers and received over 900 entries.

Two years ago Georgia was offered the opportunity to train with Jim Ritchie Photography after she expressed an interest in photography at her sister’s wedding.

Georgia said: “I jumped at the opportunity and it’s one of the best things I’ve done.

“In May 2017 I applied for my Licentiate qualification with The Master Photographers Association and in October 2017 I was awarded The Best Licentiate Panel Of 2017 for The Master Photographers Association.”

After Jim Ritchie retired in 2017 he passed his Merchant Street studio on to Georgia, who now runs her own studio, Photography by Georgia.

She added: “Running my own studio allows me a better work-life balance and I can be there at the special moments I want to for my own children.

“My studio focuses on baby, child and family portraiture and has been described as beautiful, high quality portraiture.”