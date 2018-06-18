Award success for north east hotel

A popular north east hotel’s afternoon teas have found success at a recent award ceremony.

Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges, near Mintlaw, received the award for best afternoon tea 2018 last week at the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The hotel was also shortlisted in the North East of Scotland Hotel Restaurant of the Year category and it had Chef Kellsey McDonald shortlisted in the Pastry Chef of the Year competition.

General Manager of Saplinbrae, Joanna Gall, commented: “The judges said they were very impressed with the standard of the afternoon tea, especially the hummingbird cake.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement, and of all the members of our team who work very hard make our hotel a success.”

Saplinbrae is open from 10am daily and serves morning coffee, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

The hotel also boasts several stylish rooms and lodges.

The popular north east hotel was taken over by husband and wife team, Noel and Joanna Gall, in 2015 after it had closed suddenly earlier in the year.