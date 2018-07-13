Award for Toon site manager

A Peterhead site manager has been recognised at the NHBC Health and Safety Awards.

At a gala event in Birmingham, Alexander Taylor of Scotia Homes Limited was named National Runner-up in the medium builder category in NHBC’s annual Health and Safety Awards for his management of their new homes development in Peterhead.

Organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, and independently judged by health and safety professionals from CITB, the Construction Products Association and the Health and Safety Executive, the awards are in their ninth year and are the only health and safety recognition scheme in the UK exclusively for home builders.

In total seven site managers were awarded with National Winner and Runner-up titles for their outstanding levels of on site health and safety management – from effective pre-start planning, through to implementation and execution.

A further 20 site managers accomplished Highly Commended status following the Commended awards they won in the first round of the competition in May.

Steve Wood, NHBC Chief Executive said: “It's been a great year for the awards with a record number of entries. We had an outstanding shortlist of finalists who are showcasing and sharing best practice across the industry.

“This year’s winners have demonstrated their on-going commitment to health and safety, which is undoubtedly a hugely important part in delivering high quality new homes.

“We offer all the winners our congratulations."