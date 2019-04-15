Award for Peterhead beautician

A beautician from Peterhead has received a top accolade from the Aberdeen Business Awards.

Ashton Wiseman won ‘Best Lash Technician’ at the award ceremony, held at the Jury’s Inn Hotel at Aberdeen Airport on Sunday, March 31.

Ashton currently works at the Angelz beauty salon on St Peter Street.

Before working she studied up to Level 3 Beauty at Aberdeen College.

She started her career at PURE Spa in Aberdeen and worked there for a year and a half before moving on to Aqueous Beauty Salon in Peterhead.

Ashton said: “I worked there for three and a half years, the girls there were very encouraging and helpful.”

However a chat with the owner of Angelz led to Ashton deciding to become self-employed.

She explained: “A room came up at Angelz and the owner asked me if I would be interested in taking it.

“I didn’t know if I was ready to become self-employed so I had a chat with my mum who was very encouraging and told me to go for it.

“I became self-employed in September and now six months on I have won my first award and I am so chuffed.

“I was delighted to win, I couldn’t believe it when they said my name - I was happy just to have been nominated.

“My mum is over the moon with the award but I have a lot to thank her for because if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have gotten here.”

She added: “My clients have been congratulating me and they have been really supportive, I have a lot of regulars which is great.

“I have had a lot of help from my clients and my family.”

Ashton will now go head-to-head with finalists from across Scotland at the national finals in Glasgow next month.