Award finals for Crichie butcher

A Stuartfield butcher has been named as a finalist at the 2019 Scottish Rural Awards.

Ewan Morrice is in the running for the 'Artisan Food' accolade and is up against nine other finalists from across Scotland.

A total of 11 categories were open for nominations between July and October, with over 250 made nominations in total.

Now in their fifth year, the Scottish Rural Awards are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance and backed by a number of sponsors for 2019, including headline sponsor Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland's countryside, highlighting the enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

A winner and runner-up in each category will be unveiled at the Scottish Rural Awards & Gala Dinner, which will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.

Those who have made special contributions to the Scottish countryside will also be honoured with two separate accolades - the Rural Hero Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.