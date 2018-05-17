Award finals for Brew Toon

A Peterhead-based microbrewery is to go head-to-head with a supermarket giant in a bid to win a national award.

Brew Toon is up against Aldi in the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018.

The local brewery and Aldi are the only finalists in the Own Label Product of the Year (sponsored by The Grocer) category.

Brew Toon’s Northern Sinner Black IPA has made it to the finals and is up against Aldi’s Specially Selected Shortbread Rounds- Lemon, Specially Selected Scottish Oatcake Bites- Lockerbie Cheddar and Specially Selected Caramel Pecan Slices.

Commenting on the achievement, Brew Toon’s general manager, Cameron Bowden, said: “It is good to get the recognition and we are proud to even be named against a big name such as Aldi.”

A total of 62 food and drink businesses have been named as finalists in 26 categories.

The winners will be announced at the prestigious awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday, June 7 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The awards aim to showcase innovation, enterprise and quality in the Scottish food and drink scene.