Assistance required at Buchan DAB

Buchan Dial a Community Bus is looking to recruit a Voluntary Passenger Assistant, with their Daily Mini Bus shopping service.

Duties are to assist with passengers who may have mobility issues, including assisting wheelchair users and operating an electric wheelchair lift.

The service runs Monday to Friday during the morning, finishing early afternoon.

The position would be ideally suited to someone who is retired and is keen to carry out voluntary work.Those interested should live in the Central Buchan area.

Volunteers would be required to undertake a short training course at Dial a Bus Offices in Maud.

Call 01771 619191 or email peter.milne@dialabus.org.uk for details.