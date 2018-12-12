Ashley wins at beauty awards

A Peterhead woman is celebrating after winning a top accolade at the Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards.

Around 700 of Scotland’s elite Hair & Beauty professionals gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday, December 9 for a glitzy night, put on to acknowledge the best of the country’s hair and beauty industry.

Ashley Neilson of HeadKandy Hair Extensions was delighted to win the ‘Hair Extension Specialist of the Year’ award.

The Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards, now in their eighth year have become a stable event, dedicated to those who work hard to help people find their style and communicate it to the world as well as to those who make them look and more importantly, feel fantastic.

The awards celebrated the breadth of talent that flows in Scotland as well as the efforts and commitment of the very best professionals that invest in ensuring their customers always receive high-quality services and innovative treatments that are second to no-one.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018 said: “We would like to thank the public for making these awards one of the most respected events in the industry.

“The ceremony provided a great platform for the professionals to showcase their brilliant work and reach potential clients as for many the shortlisted contenders work as a guide; helping them to decide who they’ll trust to take care of their hair, makeup, nails and beauty needs.

“The champions are tried and tested specialists.

“We would like to thank all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”