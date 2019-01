Staff at Asda Peterhead decided to skip Secret Santa and instead donated to local care homes in the town this festive season.

Hampers filled with tasty Christmas treats were presented to Kirkburn Court, Grangepark, Wyndwell and Allandale.

Allandale staff and residents with their Christmas hamper

Following the presentations Asda Peterhead Community Champion Zoe Scarisbrick said: “Both the staff and residents at each care home were over the moon to receive the hampers.”