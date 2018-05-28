Asda cash for three causes

Asda Peterhead has presented cash grants to the latest winners of its Green Token scheme.

In first place was charity Spina Bifida that was awarded £500.

The charity needs help to continue their support in Peterhead and the surrounding area.

It is currently supporting over 400 babies, children and adults.

Other causes that received cash was Shape Up Peterhead and Port Erroll Parent Council that each received £200.

Shape Up Peterhead will put the money towards new equipment, funding the group and to keep bringing fun, fitness and family events to Peterhead.

Meanwhile Port Errol Parent Council has decided to use the money to purchase new outdoor play equipment, not only for the school but for the whole community to use.