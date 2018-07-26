Artists show off their skills

The Peterhead Informal Art Group held its Scottish Week Artists Challenge at the Rescue Hall on Wednesday, July 25.

The theme for 2018 was ‘Landscapes’ and all participants worked hard to create their own masterpieces.

13-18 Years winners Katie Harris, Abbey Harris and Sophie Webster

One of the group’s country members, Tilly Farnham, was a semi-finalist in this year’s BBC Big Painting Challenge.

She painted on the day and also judged the adult competition in the afternoon.

Prior to the competition, members of the group recreated George Strachan’s ink drawing of Broad Street in 1890, in technicolour and there is no doubt that it helped to inspire the challenge participants.

The winners were as follows:

The Adult winners of this year's Scottish Week Artists Challenge

Under 7 years - 1 Sophie Breman (5), 2 Candice Urquhart (6), 3 Maddie Mitchell (6).

7-9 Years - 1 Aimee Davidson (8), 2 Hailey Green (9), 3 Noa Morrison (8).

10-12 Years - 1 Naomi Morrison (12), 2 Chloe Strachan (12), 3 Nicole Innes (11).

The Sam Allan Prize for Originality was awarded to Gabriella Morrison (10).

13-18 Years - 1 Sophie Webster, 2 Abbey Harris, 3 Katie Harris.

Adults - 1 Elaine Barwick, 2 Barbara Evans, 3 Murray Selkirk, 4 Pauleen Haggath, 5 Norma Bowman.

The Bill Taylor Prize for Originality was given to Joyce Summers, and the Liz Mundie Prize for Best in Exhibition was awarded to Sheila Kerr.