Armistice 100: Peterhead remembers the fallen

Hundreds of residents gathered to watch a parade that started from the town’s Royal British Legion on Broad Street and finished at the war cenotaph.

The parade makes its way through Peterhead town centre

The parade was led by the Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band and featured uniformed units and branches of the armed forces dressed in full regalia.

At the war memorial, representatives from each unit stepped forward to lay wreaths and pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Great War 100 years ago.

A two-minute silence followed to remember the sacrifice made by local soldiers.

The parade then continued on to the Peterhead New Parish Church, where a service was held and led by Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission superintendent, Steve Murray.

The remembrance parade

A solo piece was performed by Andrew Sinclair and songs were also performed by the church choir.