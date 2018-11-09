Armistice 100: North east to light up red for Scottish Poppy Appeal

Nine north east landmarks will be glowing red this weekend in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and to commemorate the Centenary of the end of the First World War.

Aberdeen University, Kings College Chapel; Rhynie Church; Rhynie War Memorial; The Lighthouse Tower at Kinnaird Head, Fraserburgh; Findochty Church; the Andy Scott Leopard sculpture in Marischal Square, Aberdeen; AAB, Aberdeen; Ballindalloch Castle and Banff Parish Church will all light up in support of the appeal.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit red and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #ThankYou100 and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Poppyscotland’s campaign has gained huge momentum this year with an incredible 150 locations lighting up across Scotland.

Twenty churches, ten castles, seven war memorials, six clocks, five universities, four cathedrals, three lighthouses, two theatres and a phone box are amongst the venues to be lighting up red.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We wanted to broaden the reach of our Light Up Red campaign in this momentous year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War and to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “We owe a huge thanks to everyone who has helped make this happen and we are delighted that the North East of Scotland has done so much to be part of the campaign. The impact of the First World War touched every corner of our country, so it is only fitting that our Light Up Red campaign does the same. We hope this will inspire people to dig even deeper for this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

The majority of buildings will be lighting up for the full week up to, and including, Armistice Day on Sunday, November 11.

For the full list of locations across Scotland, and an interactive map that shows more detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.